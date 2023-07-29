Competitive football returns to Elland Road one week from today as Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke will begin his tenure in charge of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites kick off their 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign against Cardiff City but, before that, they have a pre-season friendly against Scottish Premiership side Hearts in Edinburgh this afternoon. As they continue their preparations the summer transfer window is also fast approaching the final month before closing and multiple rumours continue to surround Leeds.

A current United player reportedly had a release clause of £20 million, which became active when the club was relegated from the Premier League, with Aston Villa and West Ham said to be interested. Elsewhere, Leeds are said to be interested in a Belgian striker but could face competition from Luton Town. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, July 29:

Leeds star’s release clause revealed as Aston Villa and West Ham linked

Per a report from The Athletic, midfielder Tyler Adams has a relegation release clause as part of his Leeds United contract. The USA international can apparently leave Elland Road if the club receives a bid of £20 million.

That fee is roughly around what Leeds paid RB Leipzig for the player last summer and Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham are now being linked with moves. The 24-year old made 24 appearances in the top flight last season.

Leeds United linked with Belgian striker but could face Luton Town competition

Leeds United are apparently ‘keeping tabs’ on Anderlecht forward Francis Amuzu, according to Leeds Live who reference reports coming out of Belgium. The 23-year old would provide Daniel Farke with more options in the wide attacking areas with the likes of Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto being linked with moves away from Elland Road.

