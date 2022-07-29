Whites add experienced manager to coaching staff

Leeds United have appointed former England Futsal coach Michael Skubala as Under-21 manager.

The vacancy left by Mark Jackson, who joined Jesse Marsch’s first-team backroom staff last season, has been filled on a temporary basis by loans manager Andrew Taylor.

Following Taylor’s return to his original post, a stringent recruitment process has resulted in the appointment of Skubala to lead the academy side this season.

“The role of head coach within the Under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team,” said Victor Orta, director of football.

“We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club.”

EBOLI, ITALY - OCTOBER 25: Michael Skubala coach of England gestures during the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup Main Round Group 4 match between Italy and England on October 25, 2019 in Eboli, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen is loving life at Leeds United

New Leeds United signing Rasmus Kristensen claims his experience so far fulfils and exceeds his expectations of the club.

The Dane made the £10m switch from RB Salzburg in June and started every game of the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United looks to pass the ball during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

On signing for United, Kristensen revealed that it ‘didn’t take minutes’ to convince him of the move, and his time with Leeds so far has lived up to his hopes.

"Everything I was told and promised before I signed is living up to it and even more, so I'm really happy," Kristensen said.

"It's really everything all together, it's the fans, the guys, the locker room, the coaches, the culture around the club, the guys working around the first team - no one mentioned, no one forgotten - but I would say it's been a true pleasure and I'm really happy I made my choice to come here."

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - JULY 26: Julian Quiñones of Atlas drives the ball during the 5th round match between Atlas and Tijuana as part of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX at Jalisco Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

Whites join race for Colombian attacker

Leeds United have entered the fight to sign Atlas FC forward Julián Quiñones, according to Foot Mercato.

The 25-year-old, who is capped at Under 20 level for Colombia, scored 14 goals and got nine assists in all competitions last season.

Quiñones, who is keen to secure a move away from top-tier Mexican side Atlas to compete in Europe, has reportedly been offered to several Ligue 1 sides.