Whites add experienced manager to coaching staff
Leeds United have appointed former England Futsal coach Michael Skubala as Under-21 manager.
The vacancy left by Mark Jackson, who joined Jesse Marsch’s first-team backroom staff last season, has been filled on a temporary basis by loans manager Andrew Taylor.
Read More
Following Taylor’s return to his original post, a stringent recruitment process has resulted in the appointment of Skubala to lead the academy side this season.
“The role of head coach within the Under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team,” said Victor Orta, director of football.
“We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club.”
Rasmus Kristensen is loving life at Leeds United
New Leeds United signing Rasmus Kristensen claims his experience so far fulfils and exceeds his expectations of the club.
The Dane made the £10m switch from RB Salzburg in June and started every game of the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia.
On signing for United, Kristensen revealed that it ‘didn’t take minutes’ to convince him of the move, and his time with Leeds so far has lived up to his hopes.
"Everything I was told and promised before I signed is living up to it and even more, so I'm really happy," Kristensen said.
"It's really everything all together, it's the fans, the guys, the locker room, the coaches, the culture around the club, the guys working around the first team - no one mentioned, no one forgotten - but I would say it's been a true pleasure and I'm really happy I made my choice to come here."
Whites join race for Colombian attacker
Leeds United have entered the fight to sign Atlas FC forward Julián Quiñones, according to Foot Mercato.
The 25-year-old, who is capped at Under 20 level for Colombia, scored 14 goals and got nine assists in all competitions last season.
Quiñones, who is keen to secure a move away from top-tier Mexican side Atlas to compete in Europe, has reportedly been offered to several Ligue 1 sides.
United boss Jesse Marsch is reportedly keen on the forward as Leeds seek back-up for Patrick Bamford.