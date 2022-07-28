Michael Skubala becomes Leeds United’s new Under-21 head coach following an extensive interview process this summer.

Several leading candidates were considered by an interview panel led by director of football Victor Orta, however it is the former England Futsal manager who will lead the young Whites this season.

Skubala replaces Mark Jackson as the club’s permanent Under-21 boss, with Jackson taking up a permanent post in Jesse Marsch’s backroom team.

Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala signs (Image: Leeds United)

Interim Under-21 lead Andrew Taylor returns to his previous role as loans manager at Thorp Arch.

Skubala’s first game in charge will be next Friday against Derby County Under-21 at Pride Park in Leeds’ opening Premier League 2 Division 2 fixture of the 2022/23 season.

"Skubala will be assisted by Michal Pudjak who remains in place as assistant coach of the U21 side,” a statement from Leeds United read.

Director of football Victor Orta has said of the appointment: “The role of head coach within the Under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team.

Michael Skubala at Thorp Arch upon signing for Leeds United as the club's new Under-21s head coach

“We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Skubala has been stationed at St George’s Park over the past 12 months working with Youth Development Phase and Professional Development Phase sides at Under-18 level.

Previously, Skubala has been instrumental in developing the FA’s England Futsal strategy and has co-authored ‘Developing the Modern Footballer through Futsal’.

He has worked as a technical performance and development consultant at UEFA, as well as leading the England Futsal team for five years between 2016 and 2021.

Prior to his role at the spear-tip of England Futsal, Skubala was also director of football at Loughborough University arrives at Thorp Arch with plenty of technical and player development experience.