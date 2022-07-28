Growing up in Brande, the Dane was well aware of the Whites from an early age because most of his father's mates supported the club.

And this summer, as a move to be reunited with his old RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch was mooted, Kristensen was sold the Elland Road vision in all its glory.

Director of football Victor Orta sends all prospective additions a video that attempts to convey not only the size and stature of the club but the intensity of the fans' passion and the culture that has developed around them.

Kristensen is yet to run out in front of a packed Elland Road but he has now at least played football in front of thousands of Leeds fans, thanks to the pre-season fixtures during the tour of Australia.

He's yet to be disappointed.

"Everything I was told and promised before I signed is living up to it and even more, so I'm really happy," he said, ahead of Sunday's first LS11 experience against Cagliari.

"It's really everything all together, it's the fans, the guys, the locker room, the coaches, the culture around the club, the guys working around the first team - no one mentioned, no one forgotten - but I would say it's been a true pleasure and I'm really happy I made my choice to come here."

WELCOME HOME - Rasmus Kristensen experienced 'home away from home' on Leeds United's tour of Australia. Pic: Getty

Although most of Kristensen's experiences as a Leeds player will be new - he hasn't lived or played in England before and knew only a couple of his Whites team-mates beforehand - he knew what to expect from Marsch and has already seen the same influence Marsch had at Salzburg in a Whites squad still taking shape.

"There's definitely some similarities," said Kristensen.

"I know what he stood for and of course that's also one of the reasons I've seen myself develop and also fit into that philosophy. "I've seen those things [here] and it's been confirmed after arriving."

Having some measure of home comfort, other than the head coach’s philosophy, is helping Kristensen settle though.

“Brenden [Aaronson], of course, I know him really well,” said the right-back.

"I can speak my native language with Leo [Hjelde] and Kris [Klaesson], they're from Norway so we can speak together. But all the guys are really good, I can speak a little bit of German with Robin [Koch] and Klichy. Everybody is nice and everyone gets a long. It's a really good group.”

Even 10,000 miles from his new home in Yorkshire, Kristensen felt welcome by Leeds United and had a little taste of what is to come this weekend and beyond.“There's been a lot of commercial events [on tour], let me tell you that, but it's been really great experiencing the interest from the fans and the fanbase we have in Australia,” he said.