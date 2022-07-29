Growing up in Brande, the Dane was well aware of the Whites from an early age because most of his father’s mates supported the club.

And this summer, as a move to be reunited with his old RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch was mooted, Kristensen was sold the Elland Road vision in all its glory.

Director of football Victor Orta sends all prospective additions a video that attempts to convey not only the size and stature of the club but the intensity of the fans’ passion and the culture that has developed around them.

Kristensen is yet to run out in front of a packed Elland Road but he has now at least played football in front of thousands of Leeds fans, thanks to the pre-season fixtures during the tour of Australia.

He’s yet to be disappointed.

“Everything I was told and promised before I signed is living up to it and even more, so I’m really happy,” he said, ahead of Sunday’s first LS11 experience against Cagliari.

“It’s really everything all together, it’s the fans, the guys, the locker room, the coaches, the culture around the club, the guys working around the first team - no one mentioned, no one forgotten - but I would say it’s been a true pleasure and I’m really happy I made my choice to come here.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. ROME, ITALY - MAY 11: Moise Kean of Juventus during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on May 11, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Juventus have set an asking price of £29m for Aston Villa target Moise Kean this summer, but any transfer would be ‘extremely complicated’ to agree. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

2. Man Utd want Neto Manchester United have reportedly identified Wolves winger Pedro Neto as an alternative to Ajax’s Antony this summer. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

3. Blues in Fofana talks Chelsea have opened talks with Leicester City over defender Wesley Fofana, despite the Foxes’ £70m asking price. (Football.London) Photo Sales

4. Winks interest cools Leeds United and Everton have both backed off in their respective pursuits of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. (The Athletic) Photo Sales