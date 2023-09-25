All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as preparations begin for Southampton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be in high spirits this week after another comfortable win over the weekend.

The Whites defeated Watford 3-0 at home to make it seven points from the last nine available, and Daniel Farke’s men have moved into the top six as a result of their upturn in form. Leeds now turn attention to a tough-looking clash with Southampton away from home having looked patchy on the road so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie slammed

Former Leeds loanee Weston McKennie has been slammed for his performances over recent times by Paolo Di Canio.

“The level is missing on the pitch, because those who may have grown up within the environment are young guys and don’t have this great personality with all due respect,” Di Canio told Sky Sports in Italy. “They have qualities, but they don’t seem like born leaders to me. Danilo? Being a serious professional is different from being a leader.

“McKennie is loaned to Leeds and contributes to their relegation, can he be a regular in a team that wins the Championship? I don’t want to destroy the player by saying that he is not capable, but there are values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that area the chain was [Federico] Gatti-[Fabio] Miretti-McKennie. How many teams would these three players play for? Not only in those fighting for the championship. Are they starting players to win the championship?”.

Gnonto blow

The problem was sustained 20 minutes into the midweek draw at Hull City with Gnonto forced from the field in East Yorkshire. After Saturday’s win over Hull City, Farke confirmed the Italian would need surgery before he was able to return to action.

He is expected to be out until the next international break which takes place in mid-October. Providing an update on Gnonto, Farke said on Saturday: “He’s done his ligament. He also needs a little surgery but not because of the ligament but because there’s so little bone that has to be cleaned, so he will be out I guess until the next international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s obviously a blow for us but it happens in football, injuries happen and we hope to have him back as quick as possible.”

Martin on Southampton ‘problems’

He said after Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough: “The mentality needs to change. We had the game where we wanted it, but then for some reason, we let the game fall out of our grasp and slip.

“That’s a mentality problem, it’s not a lack of effort, for sure. The players are working extremely hard, but it’s not a quick fix at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a tough however long it’s been – certainly a tough year or 18 months. There’s a huge hangover from that, probably bigger than we thought. But we’ll continue to give everything we can and build into a better team and a better club.