There was a big summer overhaul at Leeds United following their relegation from the Championship

Leeds United saw a dramatic change to their senior playing squad over the summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A number of players left Elland Road on loan while a handful of permanent deals were completed, the biggest being the departure of midfielder Tyler Adams to Bournemouth. On deadline day, the United States international was joined by Luis Sinisterra at the Cherries in a deal that saw Jaidon Anthony go the other way.

With the transfer window well and truly closed, the YEP have looked to see how the departed Leeds stars are faring away from Elland Road, with fortunes varying for those who opted to leave the club. Take a look...

1 . Tyler Adams The midfielder has been out injured since March and is still waiting to make his Bournemouth debut as he continues his recovery.

2 . Rodrigo The striker joined Al-Rayyan SC in Qatar but has made just two appearances so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

3 . Robin Koch The defender scored his first goal in over three years for Eintracht Frankfurt last week. Has made nine appearances so far, starting all nine of those games.