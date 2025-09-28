Leeds United face Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in their next game of the Premier League game.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has made an injuries admission ahead of next weekend’s trip to Leeds United but with a defiant attacking view.

Spurs lined up for Saturday evening’s hosting of struggling Wolves knowing a win would send them second but Frank’s side needed a 94th-minute strike from Joao Palhinha to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Missing injured pair Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg), Frank’s options upfront were limited and Richarlison played the full game in the no 9 role but without any joy.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Frank admitted the availability of a Solanke or Muani “would have been nice” - yet insisted that his team still could have taken all three points.

Asked if his Spurs were suffering from not being able to bring on the likes of Solanke or Kolo Muani to change what they have upfront, Frank reasoned: "I think there were enough offensive actions.

“But, of course, it's to have one natural striker.

“I think Mathys (Tel) can play striker, but he's probably a striker and a winger - so, a natural striker as Richy and Dom and Kolo Muani would have been nice to have that extra option.

“I think we could still have won the game anyway."