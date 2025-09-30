Leeds United have provided an update on Daniel James.

Leeds United aren’t expecting an ankle injury to keep Daniel James out long-term with the winger under assessment.

Speculation surrounding James’ fitness surfaced this week after reports of a training ground injury. The exact nature or severity of the issue was not known but rumours circulated of a potentially serious knee problem.

James was named in the 26-man Wales squad for next month’s international break and upon being quizzed on a reported knee injury, national team boss Craig Bellamy admitted he had heard nothing of the sort. “He has an ankle problem,” Bellamy said. “We’ll wait and see, nothing has been confirmed yet so if it’s good, brilliant, but if it isn’t then we’ll adapt. We’re just waiting for confirmation. It’s still too early so we’ll wait and see on that.”

The YEP understands James is looking at a potential six-week absence due to an ankle injury, with surgery not deemed necessary at this time. Leeds have now confirmed the 27-year-old will undergo further assessment, with more clarity expected to come later this week.

A club spokesperson said: “As Wales manager Craig Bellamy confirmed in his press conference earlier today, Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment. Any absence is not expected to be long-term and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will provide a full update during Thursday’s press conference.”

Farke will speak with the media on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. The winger was an unused substitute against Bournemouth on Saturday having missed the prior weekend’s 3-1 win at Wolves due to core muscle issues.

Leeds have also been without winger Willy Gnonto in recent weeks after he picked up a calf injury ahead of Wolves. Brenden Aaronson has started both of the last two games at right-wing, with Jack Harrison able to cover for the American and starting left-winger Noah Okafor.