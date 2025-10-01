Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson can't put into words how hurt he was by his freak own goal at Fulham but he has put it to bed.

A summer signing from Ligue 1 side Lille, Gudmundsson has made a good impression at Elland Road so far with a number of solid displays at left-back. Often a problem position for Leeds in recent years, left-back was a source of joy last season thanks to Junior Firpo's attacking quality but concerns lingered over his defensive ability due to the difficulties he encountered upon his arrival in the English top flight. Gudmundsson thus far has not looked out of place at either end of the pitch. He felt ready, though because contrary to the beliefs of some on these shores, Ligue 1 helped him get ready.

"Of course you read so much about the Premier League, the biggest league in the world," he said. "It is. But I had four very good years in France that made me into this player I am today, well prepared to come into the Premier League to be involved and fight directly for my position here and in every game to try and help my team to gain as many points as possible. I think for me Ligue 1 is very, very physical. Good league, hard league, I think a better league than many people think. But obviously the Premier League is so big in terms of reputations, players here, and the quality in every position.

"There are maybe more players that maybe have a little bit more quality [on the ball]. Physically I would not say it's any different so far but it's only eight games in. It's easier to summarise after the season but so far so good, we've had a good start and I feel very comfortable in the team and when we're playing.

"It's a bank, a big bank. Bringing all the best players in every league here shows the quality. Ligue 1 is a very good league, good league to develop, really happy for my time there but the Premier League is maybe a bit more in the spotlight I would say."

The spotlight is on full-backs especially because out wide is often where the Premier League's most dangerous operators lurk. Gudmundsson has already come against a wide range of wingers with varying skill sets and physical profiles but he remains 'quite happy' with his performances and the balancing act between defending and attacking.

Other than the result at Arsenal, the only real blip for the 26-year-old so far is a big one. It happened at Fulham deep in stoppage time with the score locked at 0-0 and Leeds agonisingly close to a precious away point. It would have been a deserved one, too. That's why Gudmundsson's own goal - a header that he had no time to direct - pained him so much. It cost Leeds a point and it cost him two days of peace. So the following game at Molineux, a game Leeds won 3-1, took on a little more personal importance.

"I can't describe how really hurt I was," he said. "I was hurting for two days. Obviously we played a really good game. After the international break it's very difficult to play away and get a good result. In my time I've never been through something like that. We played very well in that game and deserved at least one point, even maybe three. It was really hurtful. The best thing in football is that the next week or even in a couple of days you have another game. For me - of course I'm very focused in every game - but this one was especially for me at Wolverhampton. I was so happy to get the three points."

Gudmundsson and Leeds came close to a second successive three-point haul when they hosted Bournemouth on Saturday. Again it was a stoppage-time goal that cost them, this time when 2-1 up. Gudmundsson helped Leeds to go ahead in the game by fighting at the byline for a ball that seemed lost, sinking to his knees and digging in long enough to force it to Noak Okafor. Seconds later Sean Longstaff was volleying home his first goal in Leeds colours.

"When I see an opportunity to go forward I try to go forward, but as a left-back and defender you have to secure your own goal first," said Gudmundsson. "It was a good one. With the fans there you get a little bit of extra feeling to fight even more at Elland Road. It's a nice one, for Sean to get his first goal and it was a beautiful goal as well."

Elland Road erupted for that goal and Gudmundsson was one of a number of players who took turns whipping up the crowd during the game against the Cherries. They're at home this weekend again when Tottenham Hotspur visit and once again Gudmundsson will have some personal motivation. The game will bring ex-Leeds United players Archie Gray and Djed Spence back to Elland Road in reunions that will take most of the headlines. But for Gudmundsson it’s the presence of fellow Swedes Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall that is on his mind.

"Obviously a big game, also when we play at home at Elland Road but I think for me because after we have international team and I have two [national team-mates] at Tottenham," he said. "I don't want to end up in the national team [having] lost against them. Hopefully we have a good result."