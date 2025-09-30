There has been speculation surrounding an injury for the Leeds United winger.

Leeds United winger Daniel James has been called up to the Wales squad for next month’s international break despite reports of an injury.

BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope posted on X this week that James suffered an injury in training, adding the winger is set to be sidelined ‘for a long time’. He was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, having missed the prior week’s 3-1 win at Wolves with core muscle issues.

Leeds are yet to provide any confirmation regarding James but with international football on the horizon, the 27-year-old has been named in Craig Bellamy’s squad. Wales face England in a friendly on Thursday October 9 before a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying meeting with Belgium on Monday October 13.

James is one of four Leeds players to be named in the 26-man squad alongside goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Joe Rodon and midfielder Ethan Ampadu. Bellamy is expected to speak with the media regarding his decisions later today, with the possibility of an update on the former.

Leeds confirmed call-ups for all of their international stars via their own website. Alongside bits on Ampadu, Rodon and Darlow, they also wrote: “Dan James will be hoping to add to his 59 caps for the Red Dragons, having played five times for Leeds this season, his most recent run-out coming against his former side Fulham.”

James’ inclusion in the Wales squad isn’t likely to provide a definitive answer to questions over his fitness, with no clarity from Leeds at present regarding the winger’s situation. There is of course the possibility that after further assessment from the club, he withdraws if necessary.