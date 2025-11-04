Josuha Guilavogui is being considered for a surprise return to Germany after winning the Championship title with Leeds United.

Former Leeds United midfielder Josuha Guilavogui could be on his way back to Germany amid reports VfL Wolfsburg are considering a move for the free agent.

Guilavogui remains available after leaving Leeds in the summer, having played his part in a 100-point, Championship title-winning campaign. The 35-year-old arrived in October last year after long-term knee injuries suffered by Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev signalled a crisis in midfield.

Despite playing just 65 minutes of Championship football through 16 substitute appearances, experienced midfielder Guilavogui was a huge dressing room figure and fan favourite at Elland Road. But his short-term contract ended in June and with Leeds recruiting for the Premier League, the decision was taken to part ways.

Before joining Leeds, Guilavogui was in Germany with Mainz and Wolfsburg and reports now suggest he could be set to return to the latter. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims the seven-time French international is being ‘considered’ by a Wolfsburg side who appear close to crisis.

After a promising start to the 2025/26 season Wolfsburg have collapsed, with five defeats in the last six league games leaving head coach Paul Simonis under pressure. Potential replacements are already said to be under consideration but so too is experience in the playing squad, with Guilavogui being eyed up for a shock return.

Is Josuha Guilavogui set for a shock Bundesliga return?

A number of Wolfsburg chiefs are already said to have ‘spoken out in favour’ of Guilavogui’s return, with the former Leeds man seen as a valuable asset who could provide experience and stability during a difficult period. They are also thought to be fond of his mentality and prior knowledge of the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen whether Wolfsburg will make a move for Guilavogui, with fitness levels an obvious question given he hasn’t played competitive football since April and has no proper pre-season. But 13 months ago the midfielder proved fit enough for Daniel Farke.

Guilavogui was kept out of the starting line-up by impressive summer arrivals Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka immediately after his arrival but instantly became a big dressing room influence, particularly as part of a young squad. Speaking exclusively to the YEP after deciding to move on, the Championship title winner explained the reason for his exit.

"In the locker room, I think you could see that I had only little brothers,” he told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter. “Everyone at the end called me Uncle Jos. So I was very, very delighted to play for this club. But like I said, I came for a specific situation. We had two injured midfielders and me, I was in Dubai when the coach called me. Thank God I was keeping fit.

“But I know what I came for, and it was already a victory to be in the squad, because when they did the [recruitment] I was not here. So of course I have one part that would like to stay, but I will say that 80 per cent said 'Josh, you did what you had to do - the job is done.' The mission is done. So now you have to go and look for something else."