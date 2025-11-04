Leeds United visit Nottingham Forest in a huge next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong Nottingham Forest call has been made in expectation of Sunday’s massive Premier League clash against Leeds United at the City Ground.

Fifth-bottom Leeds sit five points ahead of Forest who are now second-bottom after West Ham’s 3-1 win at home to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest have not won in the league since the opening day victory at home to Brentford but the Reds bagged their first point under new boss Sean Dyche on Saturday through a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the City Ground.

Dyche’s men will now face a Leeds side whose only points on the road this season have come at rock-bottom Wolves and the bookies think another defeat will be forthcoming at Forest who have been made strong favourites to beat the Whites.

A sign of United’s troubles

Despite their lowly position, Forest are hovering just above the even money mark in being no bigger than 6-5 but as short as 11-10 with some firms.

Leeds, readily brushed aside 3-0 at Brighton Saturday, are as big as 5-2 and the draw is a similar price at 49-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sign of United’s troubles, Forest have the first four players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Taiwo Awoniyi at 5-1, just ahead of injury doubt Chris Wood at 11-2.

Arnaud Kalimuendo and Igor Jesus are both 6s, ahead of Whites no 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin at 7s. Joel Piroe is next at 15-2.

A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 11-2 but followed by a 1-0 win for Forest at 7s and then a 2-1 victory for Dyche’s side at 9s - the same price as a goalless draw.

Leeds are 10-1 to leave with a 1-0 victory - the same price as a 2-0 success for the hosts.