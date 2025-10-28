Leeds United news as transfer target update given and relegation advantage

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the January transfer window.

Leeds United still had work to do when the summer transfer window came to a close and there was a feeling Daniel Farke’s squad still required strengthening in key areas.

Despite a £100 million spend being authorised by the Elland Road hierarchy as ten new signings, there is a clear need to add to Farke’s options in attacking areas and provide further competition for the likes of Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Several strikers were linked with moves to Elland Road during the summer - but former Everton star Calvert-Lewin was the only out-and-out frontman to arrive before the window slammed shut early last month. However, the Whites could be handed a chance to land one high-profile target when the January transfer window opens for business as former West Ham chief scout Mick Brown believes Crystal Palace will be ‘tempted by offers’ for Jean-Philippe Mateta as he approaches the final 18 months of his deal at Selhurst Park.

He told Football Insider: “There is a possibility Mateta could leave in the summer. It’s going to take some judgment on Palace’s end to assess how they think the discussions are going, and then to plan accordingly. If it starts becoming clear that he’s not going to sign, they want to maximise the fee they’re going to get. I don’t think they’ll let it get to the same situation with Guehi, where if they don’t take the offer he’s going to leave on a free, they’ll sell him before that.

“So in the summer, I’m sure if he hasn’t signed a contract, Palace will be tempted by offers for him. Given his importance to the team, they could well be huge offers, and there are a number of clubs that need a striker and will be willing to pay big money to get one. Obviously, Palace don’t want to lose him, but they could end up in a situation where they have to.”

Former winger finds ‘horrible’ Leeds advantage

Elland Road will be packed out on Friday evening for Leeds United vs West Ham. | Getty Images

Former Leeds loan signing Andros Townsend believes the Whites and Sunderland have been handed a major boost in their bid to preserve their Premier League status.

Both sides, along with fellow top flight newcomers Burnley, claimed maximum points from their fixtures over the weekend and Townsend has stressed both the Black Cats and Leeds can make the most of the passionate and noisy support they receive in their home fixtures to ensure their Premier League stay is extended beyond a single season.

He told BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club: “In terms of Sunderland and Leeds, going there the hostile atmosphere, the massive stadiums, the amazing pitches, it definitely helps them. It gives them a boost. No club wants to go and play Leeds. Leeds away is horrible, no matter what division you’re in, that is not a good place to go and win a football match.”

