Premier League dirtiest table - Leeds United, Aston Villa and Liverpool ranked

There is more focus on referees and assistants across the Premier League now more than ever as every single incident during games is forensically analysed by supporters and pundits alike.

The use of Video Assistant Referees has only added to the level of scrutiny facing match officials throughout the opening three weeks of the season and there have already been some high profile incidents during that time.

To their credit, Leeds United have largely stayed out of the bad books and actually hold one of the best disciplinary records in the division so far this season - but what is their disciplinary record like compared to other clubs?

With one point awarded for a yellow card and three awarded for a red card, we take a look at where Leeds sit in a table ranking the Premier League’s dirtiest sides during the opening three games of the 2025/26 season.

1 . Crystal Palace - 9 points 9 yellow cards, 0 red card | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Aston Villa - 8 points 5 yellow cards, 1 red card | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8 points 8 yellow cards, 0 red card | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bournemouth - 8 points 8 yellow cards, 0 red card | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Brighton and Hove Albion - 8 points 8 yellow cards, 0 red card | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Everton - 7 points 7 yellow cards, 0 red card | Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales