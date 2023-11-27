Yannick Bolasie

Leeds United face a relatively quick turnaround this week after drawing with Rotherham United on Friday night. The Whites return to action on Wednesday night when they host strugglers Swansea City at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently in third position and within seven points of the top two, and they will be hoping to make up further ground on the top two. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Swansea complete deal

Swansea City have secured a new signing ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Leeds at Elland Road. Former Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie has signed a two-month deal after leaving Caykur Rizespor in the summer, and he is eligible to play on Wednesday.

Swans boss Michael Duff has said: "He's been in, he's looked good. It'll be a two-month deal and we'll see how it goes from there. We need bodies in the building, we need help. We're not in a position where we can cherry pick the exact player we want."

Farke doing Poveda no favours

Daniel Farke was doing Ian Poveda no favours, throwing him in against Rotherham United, but rewarding the winger for his Thorp Arch efforts. Poveda stepped off the bench with 20 minutes to go in a game that finished 1-1 at New York Stadium, making it his longest appearance of the season since he played 90 minutes against Birmingham City in the second game of the season. Since then the winger has played just four times in the league, all of which have been cameos as a substitute and amounted to just 139 minutes of action.

Now 23, Poveda arrived at the club from Manchester City in January 2020 as a teenager and though Marcelo Bielsa spoke of the youngster's incredible physical capabilities, it appeared as if promise and potential would not be realised at Elland Road. Loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool suggested his future might lie elsewhere but he returned to Leeds in the summer and became part of Farke's squad.

Although he shone in a pre-season win over Nottingham Forest, Poveda has found it impossible to break into the side ahead of the in-form wing pairing of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James, who have amassed 20 goals and assists between them. Then there's Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony, who Farke has been more likely to call upon when he needs a change out wide.

But at New York Stadium the manager gave Poveda, Gnonto and Patrick Bamford the nod on 70 minutes, playing them centrally, out wide and up top respectively. Poveda’s presence in that trio was as much of a surprise as the role he occupied, buzzing around behind the striker to try and isolate defenders. Farke felt Poveda's appearance was deserved. "It wasn't a gift today, it was due to really, really good training," said the German.

Pundit on penalty call

Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson both felt Leeds United should have been awarded a penalty against Rotherham United on Friday night. The Whites dominated the first half in South Yorkshire and took an early lead through Crysencio Summerville.