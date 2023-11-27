Leeds United have been one of the most in-form teams in the Championship over recent weeks, but how has their form compared to their rivals in the last 10 games? The Whites are now seven points off the top two despite a disappointing 1-1 away draw with Rotherham United on Friday night.

Daniel Farke's men are edging closer to the automatic promotion spots, and they will be aiming to leapfrog Ipswich Town in second place over the next few weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship table based on the last 10 games alone to see who is the most in-form team. Here's where the Whites rank...