Daniel Farke was doing Ian Poveda no favours, throwing him in against Rotherham United, but rewarding the winger for his Thorp Arch efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poveda stepped off the bench with 20 minutes to go in a game that finished 1-1 at New York Stadium, making it his longest appearance of the season since he played 90 minutes against Birmingham City in the second game of the season. Since then the winger has played just four times in the league, all of which have been cameos as a substitute and amounted to just 139 minutes of action.

Now 23, Poveda arrived at the club from Manchester City in January 2020 as a teenager and though Marcelo Bielsa spoke of the youngster's incredible physical capabilities, it appeared as if promise and potential would not be realised at Elland Road. Loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool suggested his future might lie elsewhere but he returned to Leeds in the summer and became part of Farke's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he shone in a pre-season win over Nottingham Forest, Poveda has found it impossible to break into the side ahead of the in-form wing pairing of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James, who have amassed 20 goals and assists between them. Then there's Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony, who Farke has been more likely to call upon when he needs a change out wide.

MAGIC MAN - Daniel Farke says Leeds United winger Ian Poveda can add a 'touch of magic' and his performance in training was worth rewarding at Rotherham United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

But at New York Stadium the manager gave Poveda, Gnonto and Patrick Bamford the nod on 70 minutes, playing them centrally, out wide and up top respectively. Poveda’s presence in that trio was as much of a surprise as the role he occupied, buzzing around behind the striker to try and isolate defenders. Farke felt Poveda's appearance was deserved. "It wasn't a gift today, it was due to really, really good training," said the German.

According to Farke Poveda has been showing the skill that has always been spoken about but not always seen in a Leeds shirt. Beyond a truly impressive substitute appearance under Bielsa against Manchester City, when the winger gave Benjamin Mendy a torrid time in what was ultimately more of a false dawn than an arrival in the big time, Poveda has struggled to impose his undoubted ability with any real consistency. That is what club captain Liam Cooper called for when addressing Poveda's place at Leeds during pre-season.

"He has had it tough," said Cooper. "He will tell you himself he’s had it tough. He can be a bit misunderstood at times being a young lad and the way he carries himself. His work rate and you could see tonight (vs Forest) the quality he’s got one vs one. I wouldn’t fancy it myself so I don’t know what other people think. He’s a credit to himself, he seems to have turned that corner and he’s got to keep improving now. It’s about being consistent. He’s not a young lad anymore. He’s got to bring that consistency to his game and the manager has shown, if you’re good enough, you’re going to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Poveda was unable to find or make a winner against Rotherham, he impressed Farke in the days leading up to the game and with what he did with his minutes on the pitch. "He looked on it in training, he was creative, he's one of our most creative players, capable to win one-v-one situations," said Farke. "He can provide a spark and a little touch of magic to make something happen with crazy movements, sometimes he doesn't even know which way he's going. When he's really focused he can be there with really good performances. He didn't disappoint me, he got in really good scenes. I was pleased with him."