Leeds United were dealt a setback on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against strugglers Rotherham United , but they still managed to gain a point on second placed Ipswich Town . The Tractor Boys lost 2-0 at West Brom on Saturday evening, although leaders Leicester City took care of business with another win as they defeated Watford.

The Whites have won three of their last four games at this point, now seven points off the automatic promotion spots. With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest predicted Championship table based on the latest bookmakers' odds to win the Championship title. Take a look below to see where the Whites rank.