Predicted Championship table: Where Leeds United, Leicester City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Southampton and rivals are expected to finish

A look at the latest Championship predicted table to see where Leeds United rank on the back of their draw with Rotherham United.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT

Leeds United were dealt a setback on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against strugglers Rotherham United, but they still managed to gain a point on second placed Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys lost 2-0 at West Brom on Saturday evening, although leaders Leicester City took care of business with another win as they defeated Watford.

The Whites have won three of their last four games at this point, now seven points off the automatic promotion spots. With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest predicted Championship table based on the latest bookmakers' odds to win the Championship title. Take a look below to see where the Whites rank.

4500/1

1. Sheffield Wednesday

4500/1

4500/1

2. Queens Park Rangers

4500/1

3000/1

3. Huddersfield Town

3000/1

3000/1

4. Rotherham United

3000/1

2500/1

5. Plymouth Argyle

2500/1

750/1

6. Millwall

750/1

