Leeds United welcome Premier League regulars Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Premier League have confirmed their referee appointments for the upcoming weekend with Thomas Bramall to take charge of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds will be in front of their own support for the second consecutive weekend, following last week’s impressive but disappointing draw against Bournemouth. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for a huge three points after goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff before Eli Junior Kroupi’s added-time volley made it 2-2.

Weekend visitors Spurs also dropped two points last time out in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 at previously pointless Wolves. Like Bournemouth, they needed an added-time effort from Joao Palhinha to save them from defeat and on Tuesday drew their second Champions League game 2-2 at Bodo/Glimt.

All focus is now on Saturday’s Elland Road meeting and the Premier League have confirmed their full referee appointments for gameweek seven, with Bramall to take charge in West Yorkshire. Leeds vs Spurs will be his fourth top-flight game of the campaign, with no major controversies to note.

In those games, Bramall has blown for 23.33 fouls and brandished 3.33 yellow cards on average per game, making him one of the Premier League’s more strict officials. He will be assisted at Elland Road by Ian Hussin and Andrew Dallison, while Rob Jones has been named as fourth official and Jarred Gillett will be on VAR duties.

VAR appointment Jarred Gillett’s Arsenal vs Newcastle controversy

Gillett was involved in a controversial decision last weekend, having been appointed to take charge of Arsenal’s dramatic 2-1 win at Newcastle United. Having awarded the away side a penalty for a foul by Nick Pope on Viktor Gyokeres, he was eventually sent to the screen for an on-pitch review by VAR Darren England.

After a lengthy review, Gillett overturned his decision after deciding Pope had won the ball, with replays showing the right decision had eventually been reached following the VAR review. However Arsenal boss Arteta was unhappy after full-time with the decision to recommend a review, despite winning.

Leeds boss Farke will hope for no such controversy this weekend after being far from happy with last weekend’s referee, Michael Oliver. The Whites boss was irked by the awarding of a free-kick which Antoine Semenyo scored from, with Anton Stach adjudged to have pushed an opposition player in the back.

"I think we would have deserved to not have the free-kick given, probably the softest free-kick given this weekend," Farke said. "It's not a foul for me at Premier League level. We probably would have won without this free-kick conceded.

“Sometimes the feeling is they would have deserved a bit more luck. If they keep going like this that when it really counts to have the results to stay in this league we deserve to get a bit of luck at some moments. I'm pretty happy so far with the season."