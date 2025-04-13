Getty Images

Leeds United saw their Championship promotion rivals slip up in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Leeds United cult hero Mateusz Klich showed his allegiances in typical fashion over the weekend following a dramatic day in the Championship promotion race.

Klich’s former side returned to the top of the Championship following a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Preston North End, with first-half goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle enough to ensure a huge three points remained at Elland Road. More should certainly have followed as Leeds missed countless chances, but another steady defensive performance kept the visitors at bay.

Full-time celebrations inside Elland Road were heightened by news filtering through from down south, with promotion rivals Sheffield United throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle. The Blades looked set to arrest a run of consecutive defeats but collapsed to concede in the 81st and 88th minutes, with the result now leaving them five points adrift of Leeds and Burnley with just four games remaining.

There was plenty of reaction across social media to a dramatic day and among them, a Plymouth fan page by the name of @ArgyleLife1886 reposted Sheffield United’s confirmation of the winning goal. They joked: “Everyone in Leeds and Burnley likes this”.

And eyes from much further afield were also on the dramatic comeback, with Leeds legend Klich commenting below: “And Atlanta”. The promotion-winning midfielder’s post got plenty of love from Leeds fans and when asked by the fan page if he’d be at Home Park for his former side’s final-day trip, he wrote: “I wish but there is no direct flights”.

How is Mateusz Klich getting on after Leeds United exit?

It’s been just over two years since Championship title-winner Klich called time on an incredible spell at Leeds, with the midfielder leaving for D.C United in January 2023, having fallen out of favour under Jesse Marsch. And the Polish international has been enjoying life in the United States.

Klich spent two seasons as a in Washington and rediscovered the kind of consistency he enjoyed under Bielsa at Leeds, scoring six goals in 63 Major League Soccer (MLS) appearances across those two years. The 34-year-old is still going strong and joined Atlanta united in December last year, where he kicked off the 2025 MLS campaign earlier this year.

But despite being over 4,000 miles away and five hours behind, Klich has clearly been keeping tabs on his former side and is often showing his support via social media. The midfielder has also linked up with Leeds minority shareholder and fellow vocal Whites fan, Atlanta Hawks basketball player Larry Nance.

Unfortunately for Klich and the fans who would love to see him, a final-day trip to Plymouth would not be possible even if flights were arranged. Atlanta face Nashville in the MLS on the same day.

Leeds might hope to have promotion wrapped up before that trip to Plymouth in three week’s time, although nothing is done yet and Sheffield United’s collapse is the perfect warning as to how quickly things can change. Daniel Farke’s side are now firmly in the driving seat, however, given the Blades and Burnley still have to face each other.

