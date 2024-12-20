Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United midfielder and fan favourite Mateusz Klich has been traded to MLS outfit Atlanta United from DC United.

The ex-Poland international has spent close to two years in the United States' capital city of Washington D.C. after leaving Leeds for a new challenge and now moves to the city of Atlanta.

Klich, 34, played 195 times for Leeds over a six-year period, scoring 24 goals and was one of the most reliable and relied upon members of Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-winning squad of 2019/20.

Minutes proved harder to come by under Bielsa's successor Jesse Marsch and as a result, the Pole sought pastures new, across the Atlantic. With DC, Klich represented the MLS franchise 70 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Atlanta are currently without a head coach ahead of the 2025 season which is scheduled to begin in February next year. As it is the off-season, players can be traded between teams and DC have chosen to offload the 34-year-old in return for the 23rd overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.

The SuperDraft allows MLS sides to pick from the best players at United States universities. Back in 2016, Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison - currently on loan at Premier League side Everton - was drafted as the first pick by Chicago Fire and eventually traded to New York City FC.

As part of the Klich deal, DC United could also receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if Atlanta choose to renew the Pole's contract for the 2026 season.