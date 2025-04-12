Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites fans saw their team beat Preston - and for some the day then got even better.

Leeds United supporters were treated to a free bar at Elland Road as one of the club's owners celebrated victory over Preston North End.

Pete Lowy, heir to a billionaire fortune, wanted to thank fans for the atmosphere created during the 2-1 win that took the Whites back to the top of the Championship table with four games remaining.

Leeds' win, coupled with a 2-1 defeat for Sheffield United at bottom side Plymouth Argyle, created a five-point gap between themselves and the third-placed Blades.

The leaders moved on to 88 points, with goal difference separating them from second-placed Burnley. Sheffield United and Burnley still have to meet as the automatic promotion race heads for the finish line.

Early goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle gave Leeds their 2-1 scoreline and in a feverish atmosphere Daniel Farke's men dominated the second half to make it consecutive wins.

At full-time, Farke and his players were cheered around the pitch on their customary lap of honour.

For those in Billy's Bar there was extra cause for celebration as board member Lowy paid for the drinks.

The Australian businessman made headlines earlier this season by eschewing the comfortable seats of Bramall Lane's directors box for the packed away end, where he and the travelling fanbase celebrated a famous 3-1 victory thanks to two late goals.

Lowy, who flies in from Los Angeles to attend Leeds games, arrived at the club in 2021 as part of the 49ers Enterprises ownership and is one of the biggest investors through the Lowy Family Group.

The Lowys are expected to be pivotal in the club's redevelopment of Elland Road and the potential development of the area around the stadium.

It was confirmed this week that city council officials will meet this month to discuss a planning application increasing the ground's capacity.

Leeds City Council are expected to consider entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lowy Family Group ahead of the proposed plans.

"We welcome the formation of this strategic relationship with Leeds City Council to explore opportunities for the regeneration of this vital part of the city," Lowy said.

"We’re looking forward to working together with Leeds City Council to regenerate south Leeds, improving the lives of people who live here and driving forward our ambitions for Elland Road.”