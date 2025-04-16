Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke's big Leeds United selection call has paid off in recent weeks.

Daniel Farke says Karl Darlow has given Leeds United exactly what they needed with his performance in three huge games.

The veteran keeper was brought in to replace Illan Meslier as number one at Luton Town with seven games left in the Championship promotion race. Though his defence has largely protected him, Darlow has made a couple of eye-catching saves and confidently claimed corner deliveries. Each time he grabbed an aerial ball in the 2-1 win over Preston North End the 34-year-old was cheered to the Elland Road rafters in recognition of the solidity that is required at the most nervy time of the season.

For Farke, who continued to back Meslier despite mistakes until he felt a change had to be made, there's a measure of relief that the decision has paid off.

Daniel Farke lauds Karl Darlow’s Leeds United impact

"Pretty happy and especially delighted for Karl," said the German. "He deserves it, he's such a loyal servant for this club since he walked in. The longer he was with us the more impressive he was in training. He's very cool and calm but it's still not easy if you're not in your rhythm. You're hoping for a bit of luck in a few situations and I'm delighted.

“It was not that he had too much to do but there were one or two situations per game where we needed him and he was there, pretty focused and concentrated. If it was to catch a cross or make a save he's been pretty reliable and solid. This is what we needed."

Taking the sting out of the goalkeeping narrative that had sprung up around Leeds at various points of the season, but especially after Meslier's mistakes in the Swansea City draw, has had a tangible effect on the atmosphere at games. It was most notable at Elland Road on Saturday, as Farke recognised. He had confidence that Darlow could bring confidence to the role and in turn have a positive impact on everyone else.

"When you win games and are unbeaten it helps for the confidence for the group, the whole stadium," he said. "I was convinced he has all the ingredients to show this solidity."