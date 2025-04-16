Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United head to the Kassam Stadium on Friday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are hoping for a late boost ahead of the Good Friday visit to Oxford United as they look to take a step closer to automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke's men sit top of the Championship with four games remaining, level on 88 points with Burnley but with a superior goal difference. Sheffield United, who have lost their last three, sit five points behind the joint leaders and their game against the Clarets on Easter Monday has taken on huge significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that, Leeds travel to the U's on Good Friday, just hours after Burnley's away day at Watford and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane clash with Cardiff City. Farke hopes to have one of his key players back for Monday's game but there is a slight chance of a boost for Friday.

Dan James sat out the win over Preston North End with a hamstring problem he picked up at Middlesbrough. The winger has been in talismanic form for the Whites this season, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists to put himself on the shortlist for the EFL Championship Player of the Season award.

Daniel Farke provides Leeds United team news latest with big Dan James boost

Joe Rothwell meanwhile has missed the last three games with a calf problem, which has left Daniel Farke lighter in terms of his central midfield options. Pascal Struijk's season-ending foot problem has meant a move back into the defence for Ethan Ampadu, meaning Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have to shoulder the responsibility of filling the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell will continue to be missing for the next two games but James has a chance of returning to action.

"Joe Rothwell will definitely miss this weekend's games, we hope to have him available for the last home game against Bristol City," said Farke. "With Daniel James it looks slightly better. It's fair to say we'll definitely have him available for the Monday game. If he's able to play a part at Oxford it's a late decision. We're trying everything to make him available but we'll take the decision late after training."

Beyond a few bumps and bruises the rest of the squad came through the win over Preston North End result and will be available to take on Oxford United on Good Friday. Farke will then take a view on how much rotation he needs, if any, for the Monday afternoon Elland Road meeting with Stoke City.

"It's always the same when you have a quick turnaround, you're tempted to rotate a little more," he said. "No complaints, it's a bit tricky with an evening game and have to travel and don't have a proper night's sleep, we can decide what we do over the weekend depending on the game, the workload and how the travelling goes. It's not ideal being home in the early hours of Saturday morning and next game is Monday with a 3pm kick-off but we're used to this."