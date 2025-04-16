Daniel Farke reveals Dan James run-in availability amid latest Leeds United injury report
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds are on the cusp of automatic promotion back to the Premier League with four games of the Championship campaign remaining.
United moved five points clear of the play-off spots last weekend and have been given a strong chance of going up by various data experts, some of whom estimate Leeds’ probability of promotion at 98 per cent.
Farke is unlikely to speak about the likelihood of promotion until all is said and done but the manager is expected to provide an update on the availability of Championship Player of the Season nominee Dan James.
The Welsh winger came off with a hamstring injury during last week’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, in which he scored the game’s only goal. He subsequently missed the 2-1 triumph against Preston North End with Farke still hopeful of a return from injury before the end of the season.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Joe Rothwell is expected to be nearing a return but could still be out for Leeds’ fixtures over the Easter weekend. Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, is absent for the rest of the season after sustaining a fracture in his foot.
Stay tuned for all of Farke’s updates here. Press conference scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on Manager of the Season nomination
Don't take it personal if I'm honest but it's a nice recognition for the whole club. It's a sign of you're playing a really good season as a club. I don't take it too personal, no distraction right now. Playing in the Premier League is our only focus.
Farke on injuries
Joe Rothwell will definitely miss this weekend’s games. Hope to have him available against Bristol. Dan James slightly better. We probably will have him available for the Monday game. If he is able to play a part on Good Friday, late decision.
Farke is here
Here we go. Updates to follow.
Touching distance
Hoping for the same again on Good Friday.
Five minutes to go
Farke joining us imminently.
On the agenda
- Dan James
- Joe Rothwell
- Oxford United
- Promotion
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good morning, we’re at the training ground to hear from Daniel Farke this afternoon.
Stay tuned for text updates right here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.