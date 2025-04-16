Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the Whites’ trip to face Oxford United.

Leeds are on the cusp of automatic promotion back to the Premier League with four games of the Championship campaign remaining.

United moved five points clear of the play-off spots last weekend and have been given a strong chance of going up by various data experts, some of whom estimate Leeds’ probability of promotion at 98 per cent.

Farke is unlikely to speak about the likelihood of promotion until all is said and done but the manager is expected to provide an update on the availability of Championship Player of the Season nominee Dan James.

The Welsh winger came off with a hamstring injury during last week’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, in which he scored the game’s only goal. He subsequently missed the 2-1 triumph against Preston North End with Farke still hopeful of a return from injury before the end of the season.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Joe Rothwell is expected to be nearing a return but could still be out for Leeds’ fixtures over the Easter weekend. Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, is absent for the rest of the season after sustaining a fracture in his foot.