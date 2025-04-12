Huge fresh boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected with new Sheffield United twist
Leeds United have received more huge backing ahead of today’s Championship visit of Preston North End - with a fresh Whites boost expected and Sheffield United twist.
Leeds have their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands with five games left, starting with today’s 12.30pm kick-off against ex-Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston at Elland Road.
The 16th-placed Lilywhites have lost just one of their last five league games but the bookmakers are very confident that Daniel Farke’s Whites will record the huge fresh boost of another three-point haul.
As part of more eye-wateringly short Leeds odds, Farke’s men are very strong odds-on favourites across the board in being no bigger than 1-4 but as short as 1-5 with some firms.
Heckingbottom’s visitors can be backed at a huge 14-1 to leave Elland Road with a victory and even the draw is on offer at 11-2.
Despite having gone seven games without a goal, Whites striker Joel Piroe is 7-2 favourite to score first, ahead of second favourite Patrick Bamford at 9-2. Leeds have the first eight players in the first goalscorer market and a 2-0 win for Farke’s hosts is favourite in the correct score market at 5-1.
The bookmakers, though, expect key rivals Sheffield United to serve up the fresh twist of bagging three points themselves as they also take in a Saturday lunchtime 12.30pm kick-off as the Whites and Blades go head to head.
Chris Wilder’s Blades head to Plymouth Argyle following back to back defeats but Sheffield United are no bigger than 8-13 favourites to beat the rock bottom Pilgrims.
Plymouth can be backed at 5-1 and the draw is on offer at 16-5.
