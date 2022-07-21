Leeds United could receive an additional £10.2 million in their deal to sell Raphinha to Barcelona if the LaLiga club are successful in the Champions League.

Spanish outlet Marca report there is a clause included in Raphinha’s Camp Nou transfer that stipulates United should receive a cash windfall if the Catalan side win the Champions League whilst the Brazilian is contracted to the club.

Barcelona have not reached the final of Europe’s premium club competition since they were victorious in 2015, though.

Raphinha left Leeds United after two seasons earlier this summer fulfilling a boyhood dream by signing for Barcelona (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, last season, Los Cules were eliminated at the Group Stage, but there is hope that with new additions Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski the club can return to the summit of European football, at least on the pitch.

Financially, Barcelona’s recent spending has left football commentators bemused at how a club with in excess of £1 billion worth of debt has committed so much in the way of resources to new signings.

Raphinha is not yet able to be registered to compete in LaLiga due to the division’s salary cap restrictions.

Leeds drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the Brazilian, insisting on an up front payment in the region of £50 million.