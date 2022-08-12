Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha set to miss La Liga opener

As things stand, former Leeds United star Raphinha will not play for new club Barcelona as they kick off their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

The Brazilian departed Elland Road earlier this summer to complete a dream switch to the Spanish Giants, turning down an offer from Chelsea in order to fulfil his boyhood ambition of following in the footsteps of his hero, Ronaldinho.

United netted a fee in the region of £50m for his sale which has since been reinvested in the Whites’ own incomings.

Rapha, meanwhile, has already excited Barca fans – but may not be eligible to play in their first game of the season.

La Liga only allows its clubs to fork out a limited sum salary to its squad each season, and it is thought that Barcelona are exceeding that limit – meaning they cannot register Raphinha as their player.

HARRISON, NJ - JULY 30: Robert Lewandowski #12 of FC Barcelona and Raphael Raphinha Dias Belloli #22 of FC Barcelona at the start of the preseason Friendly match against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on July 30, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

Reports say that Barcelona have submitted fresh documentation that will enable them to register new players, but it may be too late for Raphinha to appear in their first game on Saturday.

Whites eye MLS left-back

Leeds United are considering making a bid for Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner, according to the Daily Mail.

CHESTER, PA - AUGUST 25: Kai Wagner #27 of Philadelphia Union and Daniel Royer #77 of New York Red Bulls head the ball at Subaru Park on August 25, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Whites are currently without a recognised senior player in the left-back position as Junior Firpo recovers from a knee injury.

Wagner, who has made five assists across 22 Major Soccer League appearances so far this season, is reportedly on United’s radar as they seek reinforcements.

If they want to secure the German’s signature, Leeds will reportedly have to fight off interest from Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Brenden Aaronson (L) of Leeds United celebrates with team mate Jack Harrison after scoring the match winning goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Marsch gives Aaronson goal

Leeds United manager has suggested that new signing Brenden Aaronson be credited with the Whites’ winning goal against Wolves.

In a race between Aaronson and Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri to meet a cross by Patrick Bamford, the ball ended up in the back of the net.

The Whites took the lead with the goal, after Rodrigo had cancelled Daniel Podence’s early opener with a close range strike.

Aaronson celebrated, but the winner was later given as an own goal by Aït-Nouri - which Aaronson disputed.

In his press conference ahead of United’s match against Southampton, Marsch praised his summer signing and backed Aaronson’s claim.

"If you look at it, I do think it hits him in the leg,” Marsch said.

"So I don't know if they want to change it or whatever. But yeah, I think Brenden showed his qualities and in a similar way that he showed them all preseason.

"Brenden, I think is one of those so you know, physically managing the game, the pace of the game, the demands, tactically being sharp and clear and committing to the match, in all ways will continue to be a challenge in the games in this league.