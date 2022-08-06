USA international midfielder Aaronson was one of four Whites players to be handed their competitive debuts in Saturday's Premier League opener at LS11 in which Leeds fell behind after just six minutes.

Wolves struck early as Daniel Podence netted following a Pedro Neto cross and Hwang Hee-Chan knockdown but Jesse Marsch's side drew level 18 minutes later through Rodrigo.

United then had to withstand strong Wolves pressure after the break but the hosts fought back to net the winning goal with 16 minutes left.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MINE! Brenden Aaronson, above, says he is definitely taking the credit for Leeds United's winner against Wolves. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Substitute Mateusz Klich played in Patrick Bamford down the channel and the Whites no 9 sent in a low cross that Aaronson appeared to slide home from close range as he challenged Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The strike has since been given as an Ait-Nouri own goal but Aaronson is having none of that.

"I touched it in there!" he laughed to LUTV.

"It was in there and it came off my shin somewhere in there so I'm taking credit for it.

"We've been working on it in training, this back post run and you always have to be there.

"If I'm not there then the guy can maybe clear it or something so just making this back post run helps."

Reflecting on starting the season with a victory and his first taste of Premier League action at Elland Road, Aaronson beamed: "It's always great to win.

"Winning at home in Elland Road for my first time, what a wonderful experience for me and for the team to get the win today.

"It's a great start to the season.

"You can tell how high the level is. Everybody is so technical.

"Wolves were tough today, they moved the ball super well and they got it out to the other side which hurts us because we like to compress and keep it on one side so that was tough at one point.