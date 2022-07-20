Former Leeds United attacker Raphinha dazzled on his first appearance for Barcelona in a friendly against Inter Miami on Tuesday night.
Xavi put the Brazilian in his starting eleven just days after he arrived from Leeds in a £50m transfer.
Twenty-five minutes into the clash, ‘Rapha’ met an Alejandro Balde cross and struck a left-footed volley into the goal to double Barca’s lead.
Raphinha also marked two assists, providing for Pierre Emerick-Aubemeyang’s opener and Ansu Fati, who bagged the Spanish side’s third in a 6-0 rout.
Marsch provides injury update
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says Archie Gray could play in the Whites’ friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday.
The youngster was stretchered off just minutes after being brought off the bench in United’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday night.
Villa midfielder John McGinn drew criticism for his heavy challenge on Gray, who looked to be in considerable pain as he left the field of play.
Now, Marsch has revealed that Gray is back in training today doing individual work with a chance of returning to action later this week.
Whites linked with PSG international
Leeds United have been offered the opportunity to sign Paris Saint Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to Media Foot.
Injury to left-back Junior Firpo, who is expected to be out until September, has made the Whites’ need strengthen in his position more urgent.
Kurzawa, who is approaching his 30th birthday, didn’t make a single Ligue 1 or Champions League appearance last term.
Having never competed outside his native country, the France international has been with PSG since 2015 and has two years remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
Everton and Leeds have both been offered Kurzawa, who is reportedly likely to end up at a Premier League club.