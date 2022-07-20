The winger made his long-awaited move to Camp Nou last week for a transfer fee of £50m, although Leeds could earn £5m in add-ons from the deal. Leeds, prompted by Barcelona’s much-publicised financial issues, inserted a clause in the deal that will make the buyers liable for a financial penalty if the money is not paid in an agreed timeframe.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in time to make the trip to Miami for a pre-season tour, and got his first friendly start against Inter Miami.

It took just 25 minutes for the Brazilian international to make his mark on the scoresheet, popping up at the back post to volley an Alejandro Balde cross into the net, adding the second goal for the Catalan giants in their 6-0 victory.

The goal prompted the watching Agüero to take to social media, declaring it a ‘golazo’ on his Instagram account.

It capped a fine ‘debut’ for Raphinha, who added assists for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener and Ansu Fati’s spectacular volley.

Barcelona will also take on Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls during their tour of the US.