Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch reveals Archie Gray latest, defender's new issue and Liam Cooper news

The 16-year-old was left writhing in agony after a challenge from Aston Villa's John McGinn and had to be carried from the Suncorp Stadium pitch late in the second half of the 1-0 friendly defeat.

Speaking after the game head coach Jesse Marsch expressed his hope that the injury would not be a serious one and it appears as if he has got his wish.

"Archie is going to be on the pitch today, not training with the team but doing some individual work with the hope that he can potentially be available for the match on Friday," said Marsch.

"We'll see."

Gray is not Marsch's only injury doubt ahead of the meeting with the Eagles. Cody Drameh has picked up a minor issue, but could yet feature in the final game of the tour in Perth, while captain Liam Cooper is still struggling with his Achilles problem.

The Scotland international revealed earlier in the tour that the issue is with the fat pad behind his Achilles.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

"Cody Drameh has a little bit of a hamstring strain but nothing I don't think that is too drastic," he said.

"Hopefully he will be available for tomorrow [training] and Friday and Liam Cooper is still nursing his Achilles issue which, of all things, he picked up training in the offseason on a treadmill.