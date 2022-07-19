Though it was agonisingly tight, the American guided the Whites to the 17th-placed finish they needed to seal another season in the Premier League – it’s fast approaching, but Leeds look ready to tackle the challenge after bringing in a number of new signings to suit the style of play that Marsch hopes to implement.

But with wholesale changes to the squad come questions – and while the Marcelo Bielsa team that began the 2021/2022 season looked a whole shade different from the one that had overwhelmed opponents the previous term, the Elland Road faithful can expect the unexpected even more this time around as the starting XI for the season opener against Wolves is likely to feature a whole raft of new faces.

The pre-season omens have been good, but fans will have to wait until the final whistle on August 6 before they can pass judgement on how successful the Whites’ summer of preparation has been and therefore how hopeful to feel for the season ahead.

Meanwhile, the bookmakers have been speculating as to which of the division’s managers will be the first to go in the 2022/2023 season.

Here we take a look at who is tipped to get the sack early, ranked from longest to shortest odds according to SkyBet:

1. Pep Guardiola - 50/1 With a win rate of more than 70%, the Spaniard is the club's most successful manager ever and Guardiola will target his fifth Premier League title with the Sky Blues this season. The bookies are confident that he's quite safe for now. Photo: Tom Flathers Photo Sales

2. Jürgen Klopp - 50/1 After coming agonisingly close to a second Premier League title at Liverpool, Klopp signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Anfield until 2026. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Erik ten Hag - 25/1 The former Ajax coach will be looking to hit the ground running at Old Trafford, where a rebuild has been desperately needed for some time. Photo: Graham Denholm Photo Sales

4. Graham Potter - 20/1 Last season, Potter led the Seagulls to their highest ever league finish - the powers-that-be will be hoping to see how much further he can go with his fourth season in at the Amex. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales