PSG make Arnaud Kalimuendo decision

Paris St Germain have decided that Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo is up for sale, according to Yahoo! Sport.

The Whites have been pursuing the France youth international as they seek attacking reinforcements after injury to Patrick Bamford wreaked havoc with their 2021/2022 season.

Kalimuendo has dazzled in Ligue 1 over two seasons on loan at Lens, scoring at a rate of over one goal in every three games.

United’s opening offer of £17m is said to have been rejected, but both sides are reportedly confident that a deal can be sealed.

Former Whites man expresses Joel Robles ‘surprise’

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (2nd L) celebrates his goal with Argentine forward Lionel Messi (2nd R) during PSG's Summer Tour Japan 2022 against Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ex-Leeds United man Tony Dorigo is surprised that his former club left the addition of an experienced back-up goalkeeper to such a late stage in the window.

Earlier this week, former Everton shot-stopper Joel Robles arrived at Elland Road on a free transfer from La Liga side Real Betis.

The 32-year-old will provide competition to first choice ‘keeper Illan Meslier and academy ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, fulfilling one of the Whites’ key transfer aims.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Marc Roca of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Dorigo insists that Robles’ arrival is vital to United’s season.

“The only surprise I've got about Joel Robles’ signing is that it's taken so long,” Dorigo writes.

"Because I really think it's a no brainer in that it's a risk that is just not worth taking.

“He’s an experienced keeper, you're not having to pay 15, 20, 25 million quid's worth, it's just getting someone that has been there, seen it and done it and someone that can step in at the right time and just calm things down.

CADIZ, SPAIN - JULY 24: Joel Robles of Real Betis looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de la Linea on July 24, 2021 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“Now, Klaesson of course came in against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season and did well, but to kind of rely on that if Meslier gets injured – I think it's a risk that isn't worth taking and rightly so we've rectified that.”

Robin Koch hails new signing

Leeds United defender Robin Koch is impressed by new signing Marc Roca after the midfielder made his first appearance at Elland Road at the weekend.

Roca became the Whites’ third arrival of the summer when he joined United from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of £10m in June.

The Spanish midfielder made his competitive debut on Saturday, when Leeds beat Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League opener – and Koch was pleased with what he saw.

“He has a fine technique, but he also has the gene to want to fight for every ball,” said Koch.

"Marc is not only a technician but also a fighter who fits into the Premier League. He also speaks very good German. I told him to keep it that way.