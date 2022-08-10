PSG make Arnaud Kalimuendo decision
Paris St Germain have decided that Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo is up for sale, according to Yahoo! Sport.
The Whites have been pursuing the France youth international as they seek attacking reinforcements after injury to Patrick Bamford wreaked havoc with their 2021/2022 season.
Most Popular
-
1
What Leeds United said on outstanding Raphinha payment as Barcelona make another drastic move
-
2
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after big change and alarming slide of rivals
-
3
Leeds United fans all express same Marc Roca opinion after debut Premier League appearance
-
4
Leeds United transfer news: Leeds ‘set aside club-record fee’ for striker deal, Southampton ‘willing’ to sell Whites target
-
5
'A risk not worth taking' - Title winner discusses Leeds United's latest summer transfer
Kalimuendo has dazzled in Ligue 1 over two seasons on loan at Lens, scoring at a rate of over one goal in every three games.
United’s opening offer of £17m is said to have been rejected, but both sides are reportedly confident that a deal can be sealed.
Former Whites man expresses Joel Robles ‘surprise’
Ex-Leeds United man Tony Dorigo is surprised that his former club left the addition of an experienced back-up goalkeeper to such a late stage in the window.
Earlier this week, former Everton shot-stopper Joel Robles arrived at Elland Road on a free transfer from La Liga side Real Betis.
Read More
The 32-year-old will provide competition to first choice ‘keeper Illan Meslier and academy ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, fulfilling one of the Whites’ key transfer aims.
Dorigo insists that Robles’ arrival is vital to United’s season.
“The only surprise I've got about Joel Robles’ signing is that it's taken so long,” Dorigo writes.
"Because I really think it's a no brainer in that it's a risk that is just not worth taking.
“He’s an experienced keeper, you're not having to pay 15, 20, 25 million quid's worth, it's just getting someone that has been there, seen it and done it and someone that can step in at the right time and just calm things down.
“Now, Klaesson of course came in against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season and did well, but to kind of rely on that if Meslier gets injured – I think it's a risk that isn't worth taking and rightly so we've rectified that.”
Robin Koch hails new signing
Leeds United defender Robin Koch is impressed by new signing Marc Roca after the midfielder made his first appearance at Elland Road at the weekend.
Roca became the Whites’ third arrival of the summer when he joined United from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of £10m in June.
The Spanish midfielder made his competitive debut on Saturday, when Leeds beat Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League opener – and Koch was pleased with what he saw.
“He has a fine technique, but he also has the gene to want to fight for every ball,” said Koch.
"Marc is not only a technician but also a fighter who fits into the Premier League. He also speaks very good German. I told him to keep it that way.
"It’s just important for him to get minutes now.”