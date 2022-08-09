Leeds’ club captain Liam Cooper is currently sidelined with an Achilles problem picked up during pre-season, but that does not mean United are short of leaders.

Patrick Bamford proudly took the armband on Saturday afternoon as Leeds kicked off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign to Wolves.

Upon being substituted after 84 minutes, Bamford transferred the captaincy to German international defender Robin Koch for the remainder of the match.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers is tackled by Marc Roca of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Koch stated: “I like to take on responsibility in the team, even off the field. I also see that as one of my tasks. On the pitch, it’s also important that you perform and move forward.”

"My agent and I were very much in agreement that we should focus solely on the situation at Leeds. Of course, it was important for me that we managed to stay up. I feel very comfortable here and still have a lot of goals with the club,” he added, pondering the possibility of relegation at the end of last season.

Koch was pictured on his knees hugging teammate Junior Firpo as Jack Harrison wheeled away celebrating Leeds’ winner at Brentford on the final day, and has shared his relief at remaining in the top flight.

As a result of retaining their Premier League status, Leeds’ summer transfer business has allowed them to acquire a vast array of European experience, including a couple of players from Koch’s native Bundesliga.

Marc Roca – formerly of Bayern Munich – joined the club in June and has already struck up a relationship with the 26-year-old central defender, Koch says.

“He has a fine technique, but he also has the gene to want to fight for every ball. Marc is not only a technician but also a fighter who fits into the Premier League. He also speaks very good German. I told him to keep it that way. It’s just important for him to get minutes now.”