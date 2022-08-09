Leeds United’s home shirt got off to a winning start at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites kicked off their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign with a bang as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to secure their first win of the season.

Fans watching in the stands in LS11 donned home kits of seasons gone by, or United’s new yellow and blue away shirt as the home jersey is yet to go on sale to supporters.

Supporters can expect to see the third kit soon, with the final shirt of the season set to go on sale on September 22.

While fans wait for the chance to wear their new home kit, here are the shirt costs of every Premier League club ranked from least to most expensive:

1. Brentford - £49.00

2. Southampton - £55.00

3. Crystal Palace - £55.00

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £55.00