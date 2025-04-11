Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom will be back at Elland Road this weekend with his Preston side.

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has made a bold Leeds United declaration with a future reminder ahead of Saturday’s Whites v Lilywhites showdown at Elland Road.

Ex-Whites boss Heckingbottom will make an Elland Road return this weekend as his Preston side face Daniel Farke’s Championship table-toppers in a 12.30pm kick-off at LS11.

Whereas Leeds are involved in a titanic battle for promotion, Preston are almost as mid-table as it gets in sitting 16th, seven points clear of the dropzone but 13 points adrift of the play-offs places.

Heckingbottom, though, has boldly declared that now is a “great time” to be facing Farke’s Whites with both the challenge and likely Elland Road atmosphere in mind.

Outlining the Preston must of being “diligent, organised and committed to stopping them”, the Lilywhites boss also highlighted playing for a shirt next season as one of several reasons to believe that his side still had plenty left to fight for.

Preston are approaching Saturday’s contest having lost just one of their last five game league games on the back of Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

As quoted by Preston North End’s official website, Heckingbottom said: “I want the same level of performance that we gave the other night. It’s a totally different challenge away from home against the league leaders.

“I think we know we're going to have to be really diligent, organised and committed to stopping them, 100%. I still want the same bravery and urgency for us to play and pass the ball as well.

“It’s a great challenge and a great time to be going there when they’re playing for what they're playing for and the atmosphere will be great as well. It's a real good one for us to play in and a good test.”

“That’s me looking at the players...”

Pressed on what there was to still fight for, Heckingbottom declared: “Every game. Three points, that's it. Finish as high as we can, perform as well as we can, and now for me I think we're laying the foundations for next season and that's me looking at the players.

“There will be turnover. I know the players want to finish as strong as possible because they're working towards being in the starting XI for next season as well so that never changes.

“The teams we're playing against are fighting for huge, huge things. We've almost got to kid ourselves to replicate that sort of feeling because it's too late going on the pitch and then feeling it just because the opponents have got a real edge and you're trying to find it.

“We've got to try and create that all week so we go on the pitch with that same edge and urgency and intensity.”