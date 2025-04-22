Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be playing Premier League football next season after securing promotion.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United players and fans are still celebrating their return to the Premier League following Monday’s dramatic day of action. A thumping 6-0 win over Stoke City put Daniel Farke’s side within touching distance of a top-two finish and promotion was confirmed a few hours later when Sheffield United lost at Burnley.

That result was the catalyst for wild scenes in West Yorkshire as supporters flocked to Elland Road, with Farke and his squad leading the celebrations that went long into the night. It’s not been plain sailing for Leeds but four straight wins, coupled with Sheffield United’s collapse, has proven enough to ensure the return of top-flight football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published once promotion was confirmed, chairman Paraag Marathe explained how work is already underway for Leeds’ return to the Premier League and those in charge at Elland Road look set for a busy summer. Fans, meanwhile, can look forward to an exciting transfer window and the prospect of playing against some of the world’s best.

But when will Leeds find out what their 2025/26 campaign looks like? Well, the YEP has all the key details below.

When are the Premier League fixtures announced?

The Premier League has confirmed all fixtures for the 2025/26 season will be announced at 9am UK time on Wednesday, June 18, giving Leeds fans their first glimpse at what the new campaign will look like. That is just about two months before the first round of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action will start on the weekend of Saturday, August 16, although the opening game will likely be brought forward to the Friday evening. The final round of fixtures will take place on Sunday, May 24 with the Premier League confirming there will be 33 weekend games and 5 full midweek rounds.

Of course, exact dates and times of each game will change in line with broadcast selections, which are usually confirmed a few weeks before any particular match. Leeds are likely to be a regular pick for Sky Sports and TNT Sports once again, as they were during their previous top-flight stint.

Who will Leeds United be playing in the Premier League?

Almost every spot in next season’s Premier League has been confirmed, with Leeds and Burnley now guaranteed to be competing with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. They will be joined with one other current Championship team, with Sheffield United and Sunderland guaranteed a play-off place while others below fight it out.

One team who won’t be in the Premier League is Southampton, whose instant relegation was confirmed earlier this month, while 2023/24 Championship title winners Leicester City will also drop into the second-tier. Ipswich Town are also set to drop, meaning all three newly-promoted teams will fall back into the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the fixtures are released, fans will inevitably look out for those big games against the likes of Manchester United and other big, traditional clubs, while it will be interesting to see when Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter might return to Elland Road with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton respectively. There will also be focus on the final day, given survival could well be on the line.

Your next Leeds United read: Title-winning trio react as automatic promotion confirmed