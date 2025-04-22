Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of Leeds United legends have sent their congratulations after the current squad’s promotion from the Championship was confirmed.

Leeds now know they will be playing Premier League football next season after a dramatic day saw them pull eight points clear of third. Daniel Farke’s side thumped Stoke City 6-0 in the afternoon, fulfilling their end of the bargain with Joel Piroe scoring four goals, while Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto were on the scoresheet.

Players and fans remained glued to TV screens after full-time, with promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United going head-to-head at Turf Moor. Defeat for the latter left them eight points short of Leeds with only six to play for, confirming the return of Premier League football at Elland Road.

The full-time whistle at Turf Moor was met with jubilant scenes inside Elland Road as players and staff celebrated together, with many like Pascal Struijk taking to Instagram to share their joy. The official club account also posted a series of pictures, one of which was picked up by former midfielder Pablo Hernandez.

The Spaniard, who spent five years at Leeds and won the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa, shared a post from the club on his own Instagram story. And alongside it, he wrote: “Yes!! We come back!!! M.O.T”.

Another 2020 title-winning hero was also enjoying the moment with Mateusz Klich posting a picture of his own promotion celebrations from five years ago. The Polish midfielder recently contacted minority shareholder Larry Nance on X, jokingly asking for a lift from Atlanta to the promotion party.

Liam Cooper sent his congratulations to everyone at his former club too, having left for Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia last year following the expiration of his Whites contract. While Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling also shared a promotion-related post, writing: “Back where this club belongs!! Enjoy the celebrations”.

Leeds United set sights on Championship title after promotion confirmed

Leeds will now focus on matching that 2019/20 squad and claiming the title, with two games left to stay ahead of Burnley. Both automatically promoted sides could still hit 100 points if they win both their final games, with the Whites at home to Bristol City next Monday before a final-day trip to Plymouth Argyle.

“This is the first time in 35 years that we have achieved promotion in person in front of our supporters, so I hope you enjoy every moment celebrating with fellow fans, friends and loved ones,” Whites chairman Paraag Marathe said in a statement on the club’s website. “Above all, this is your club and your promotion.

I want to thank each and every one of you, along with the players and every member of staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch, for your tireless commitment in pursuit of this unforgettable moment. We still have a chance to finish this season with a trophy. Let’s show the squad we are behind them over the final two matches.

“I look forward to rejoining the Premier League alongside all of you. Enjoy the celebrations - we’ve earned them!”

