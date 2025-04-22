Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has congratulated brother Harry on his Whites debut at the age of 16.

The younger of the two brothers made his bow for Daniel Farke's side on April 21 as Leeds defeated Stoke City by six goals to nil en route to automatic promotion later that day.

Gray was introduced during the second half as Leeds' final substitution, to the delight of home supporters at Elland Road and an emotional great-uncle Eddie Gray, situated in the Directors' Box.

At full-time, the teenage striker was thrust forward in front of the Don Revie Stand by experienced dressing room figure Josuha Guilavogui as he celebrated Leeds' resounding victory and the club being on the cusp of promotion, jubilating to the tune of Kaiser Chiefs' 'I Predict A Riot'.

A boyhood fan, Gray was involved in the first-team picture during pre-season but was ruled out through injury early on in the 2024/25 campaign. Upon returning to competitive action with the Under-21 side, centre-forward Gray has found the net on several occasions.

Daniel Farke insisted his inclusion in the matchday squad versus Stoke was no 'gift' or a gimmick considering his surname and the family's history at Elland Road. The manager has been sufficiently impressed with the 16-year-old's development in first-team training of late.

How does Harry compare in age to other young debutants?

Gray also became the third-youngest debutant in the club's history at the age of 16 years, 6 months and 13 days.

Sharing the pride he feels for his younger sibling on social media platform Instagram, brother Archie wrote: "Proud brother, not a bad day to make your debut."

The elder of the two brothers played over 50 times for Leeds last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, before joining Tottenham Hotspur in a £40 million transfer.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this season, Archie admitted he would 'love it' if Harry broke his record as the youngest debutant in the Gray family, something the 16-year-old has now achieved.