Leeds United look set for an exciting summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-season and summer recruitment have been identified as key pillars to a successful summer as Leeds United prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’, a brand new documentary following last season’s incredible Championship title win, YEP editor and Elland Road regular Joseph Keith pinpointed fixtures against Manchester United and AC Milan as opportunities to go toe-to-toe with top-level opposition. Daniel Farke’s side face the former in Sweden on Saturday July 19 before a meeting with Milan in Dublin on Saturday August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In and around those fixtures, Leeds will be looking to strengthen Farke’s squad amid reports he could have anywhere between £100-150million to spend. That money will need to be spent wisely, however, with clubs like Burnley and Ipswich Town spending similar amounts and going straight back down in each of the previous two seasons.

“I think not going straight back up at the first attempt was disappointing but it potentially made it sweeter to go up as champions this year in potentially a better position, with a stronger spine,” YEP editor Keith said. “It will be a tough ask to stay up and become a fixture of the league, trying to eek into the top half. The club has a tall task ahead, they have to get pre-season right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment key for Leeds United

“I know they've got some glamour fixtures against AC Milan and Manchester United, some good fixtures to put us through our paces. Recruitment is key. The club has to get recruitment right. We've seen clubs like Nottingham Forest coming up and getting recruitment right, they've put themselves in a good position so it shows if you spend well with that large pot of money, you can have a real impact and create something really special.”

What’s sure to be special is the atmosphere inside Elland Road for that first game back, particularly given fans weren’t allowed to attend the last time Leeds returned to the Premier League. Farke’s side only lost three home league games across two years in the Championship and will hope to bring that kind of form into the upcoming campaign.

“The city of Leeds is incredibly proud of its club and really gets behind its clubs,” National World publisher Laura Collins explained. “I think what we’re going to see from those first few home games is a real atmosphere and treat for any Leeds United fan. Looking ahead to next season and the seasons thereafter, there are some really exciting plans about what the club wants to do with the ground, there’s a huge expansion which is essential going to transform this corner of Leeds.”

And that expanded stadium will quickly be filled, according to YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth: “There are more than 20,000 people on a waiting list for a season ticket, just to get to games, that's the appetite there is for Leeds right now and I don't see that dwindling. Ever since Marcelo Bielsa came in and lit a fire under the club that appetite has grown and it's stayed there.”

Your next Leeds United read: Graham Smyth outlines ‘stark’ Premier League survival challenge