A former Premier League player has suggested a “good fit” striker for the Whites.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison has named a recommended Leeds United striker signing as a “no-brainer” transfer and “good fit” for the Whites.

Title-winning forward Jamie Vardy is now a free agent having ended 13 years with relegated Leicester City upon his Foxes contract ending this summer.

Vardy, though, now 38, fully intends to continue at the highest possible level and Hutchison believes a move to Elland Road would have all the ingredients to be a success.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Hutchison was asked where he would recommend that Vardy went next.

“I think Leeds could be a good shot,” said Hutchison. “Just promoted, big club, big atmosphere, great fans.

“Elland Road, fantastic stadium. So you've got the adrenaline. You've got fans to play in front of. You'd like to think he's going to start the majority of games, I think somewhere like that. Another option could be MLS, a new experience for his family. A new lifestyle.

“Joe Cole spent I think a season or a season and a half for a couple over in America and he absolutely loved it. He was like. He said he had a little house on the beach, got his flip-flops on, walked along to training and then walked back. He loved it, came back because he was a bit homesick. But for Jamie, if he wants to stay in England, I think Leeds is the right kind of place.

“They'd love him because he gets sent off, like in a good way. They'd love him. You know, he'd get them going. Yeah, I think I could be a good fit.

“It’s a no-brainer. Put him on a one-year contract, with another year if they stay up. Give him a contract with plenty of incentives that pays for itself if it helps them stay up.”