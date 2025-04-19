Leeds United face a very quick return to action with Monday’s potentially promotion-sealing hosting of Stoke City - for which fresh blows have left six men out and three more doubts.
Hot on the heels of Good Friday’s 1-0 win at Oxford United, Daniel Farke’s Whites face an Easter Monday 3pm kick-off at home to Stoke in which another three points would put the promotion champagne well and truly on ice.
Friday’s victory at Oxford has left Leeds top of the Championship on goal difference ahead of second-placed Burnley but more importantly five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United.
Four points from United’s final three games would mathematically guarantee a return to the Premier League but Leeds will be promoted on Easter Monday evening if they beat Stoke and Sheffield United fail to win at Burnley in a 5.30pm kick-off.
Stoke enjoyed a 2-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and now find themselves on the cusp of safety in being 16th and seven points clear of the dropzone with just three games left.
Now the Potters will head to West Yorkshire for an enormous contest but blows have left six me out and three more doubtful although three more are back. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.
