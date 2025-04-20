Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon bagged the only goal of the game to sink Friday night’s hosts Oxford United.

Manor Solomon has issued a glowing life at Leeds United verdict with a Whites promotion bid message and ‘sure’ declaration.

United’s Tottenham loanee Solomon bagged his ninth goal of the season in Friday night’s Championship clash at Oxford United which proved decisive as a 1-0 victory sent Leeds back top.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places with just three games left and could seal a return to the Premier League on Easter Monday if a victory against afternoon visitors Stoke City is followed by a Sheffield United defeat at Burnley.

In any event, four points from United’s final three games would guarantee a top-two finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Friday night’s win at Oxford, Solomon was keen to stress that Leeds still have work to do in order to get over the line and the need to stay “humble” in their promotion quest.

Solomon, though, declared himself “sure” that Leeds would achieve their objective as he gave a glowing verdict on being a Leeds United player.

Asked just how much he was enjoying contributing to the cause, Solomon beamed: “I have been enjoying it so much here so far this season and I want to enjoy it until the end.

"We have three games to go, we need to get four more points and I am sure we are going to do it but it's not done yet and let's bring on Monday. I am really looking forward to it. I can’t wait.”

Providing his assessment of Friday night’s win at Oxford - and huge praise for man of the match teammate Joe Rodon, Solomon reasoned: “We knew it would be difficult and it really was. They have a great team and we struggled but in the end we go back home with the three points. This is the most important thing for us and we are really happy.

“We know the job is not done yet, we need to stay humble and I am waiting for Monday already."

Asked then to present the man of the match award to Rodon, Solomon did just that as he smiled: ”What a man, what a player."