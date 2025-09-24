Kalvin Phillips remains a Manchester City player despite struggling for minutes since his Leeds United exit.

Pep Guardiola believes a big style change from Leeds United to Manchester City could have played a part in Kalvin Phillips’ struggles at the latter.

Phillips has not played a competitive game for City since December 2023, with most of that near two-year period spent on loan at West Ham United and Ipswich Town. Neither move provided a platform for the midfielder to rediscover his form and Achilles surgery at the start of this summer curtailed chances of a permanent switch.

The 29-year-old’s time in Manchester has been difficult following a £42million move from Leeds back in 2022, with the form he showed in winning promotion and finishing ninth in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa nowhere to be seen. Fighting for minutes with 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri also didn’t help his chances.

“Maybe I didn't give him enough minutes, I don't know,” Guardiola said of Phillips ahead of City’s Carabao Cup trip to Huddersfield Town this evening. “In that moment Rodri was fit, like our father, protective of the other 10 sons. And maybe the lack of minutes, maybe the way we played - completely different from Leeds with Marcelo [Bielsa].

“Always I feel attached and understandable completely with players, what they feel because always I believe in that level, all players are really, really good. It's just the environment, how they connect with the way we play, especially with other mates. And players play good when they have minutes, games, games, games and I didn't give them. And when that’s happened I feel bad."

Despite not being part of Guardiola’s plans for the 2025/26 campaign, Phillips was named in City’s 25-man Premier League squad but is unlikely to feature ahead of either Rodri or Nico Gonzales. The Blues boss has also preferred to drop the likes of Bernardo Silva into a deeper role instead of leaning on the former Leeds man.

Kalvin Phillips to miss potential Huddersfield Town chance

Phillips has been involved in City training since returning from Achilles surgery, however, and might have had the chance at featuring against Huddersfield this evening. But Guardiola confirmed in his pre-game press conference the Elland Road favourite has an exciting family matter to attend.

"Today he is in London because he will be a father for the second time," Guardiola added. "He's coming back, training with us and we will see what happens. He's coming from surgery so now has to make training sessions and maybe some minutes in some games."

Progression into the next round of the Carabao Cup could offer Phillips the chance to get some minutes for City, so long as he remains fit and impresses in training. It remains to be seen if the former Leeds fan favourite will be able to secure a move away when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Leeds were inevitably linked with interest in their former player following promotion last season, but a fairytale return never appeared to be on the cards. Phillips still has three years left on a life-changing six-year contract he signed back in 2022, with wages no one at Elland Road could justify matching.