The Leeds United defender didn't let a foot injury slow down his promotion celebrations.

Pascal Struijk insists Leeds United are ‘not done yet’ after promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed on Monday.

Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley sparked jubilant scenes at Elland Road as Leeds saw their top-two spot confirmed, having fulfilled their end of the bargain in emphatic fashion. Daniel Farke’s side showed no sign of nerves as they thumped Stoke City 6-0, with Joel Piroe netting four first-half goals which were added to by Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto.

The players remained at Elland Road to watch on as Josh Brownhill’s brace condemned Sheffield United to a fourth defeat in five and subsequently sent Burnley and Leeds up, with both now holding a seven-point gap to third with only six to play for. The injured Struijk was not involved against Stoke but was in the mix of those celebrations, hopping up and down on his un-injured foot.

And the Whites vice captain shared his view of the Monday evening chaos on Instagram, posting a series of pictures while sporting a very nice vintage number with Lucas Radebe’s name on the back. And alongside the post, he wrote: “Back where we belong! But we’re not done yet.”

That sentiment will be echoed among supporters who now have an eye on the Championship title, with Leeds and Burnley both gunning for top-spot and an incredible 100-point tally. Two wins from two will be needed to reach that milestone but Daniel Farke’s side only need to match their rivals’ tally for the trophy, given they have a superior goal difference.

Leeds United focus turns to Championship title after promotion confirmed

Leeds host play-off hopefuls Bristol City next Monday with hope they can build on yesterday’s thumping of Stoke to further increase their points total. The Whites then go to relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle on the final day.

Focus will then turn to continuing that good work in the top-flight as Leeds look to cement themselves as a Premier League outfit for the long-term, having failed to do so previously. 49ers Enterprises will be desperate to avoid the mistakes of previous owners and chairman Paraag Marathe revealed work is already underway to make it so.

In a message posted on the club’s website, Marathe said: “The Premier League is where Leeds belongs, and our goal is to establish a long-term presence there. With that in mind, we have been quietly preparing the club for this moment. The road ahead won’t be easy but we are ready to step confidently into this next chapter.

“Above all, this is your club and your promotion. I want to thank each and every one of you, along with the players and every member of staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch, for your tireless commitment in pursuit of this unforgettable moment.

“We still have a chance to finish this season with a trophy. Let’s show the squad we are behind them over the final two matches. I look forward to rejoining the Premier League alongside all of you. Enjoy the celebrations - we’ve earned them!”

