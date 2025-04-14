Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United head to the Kassam Stadium on Friday with automatic promotion in their sights.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United will be without defender Ciaron Brown for Friday’s meeting with Leeds United and the rest of this season, manager Gary Rowett has confirmed.

Leeds head to the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday knowing victory could put them within touching distance of automatic promotion, having pulled five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Preston. Daniel Farke’s side need a maximum of seven points but could also see their fate secured by Easter Monday, if the Blades drop points at Burnley and they take five points from their next two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of those games is at an Oxford side who recently beat Sheffield United 1-0 but Leeds’ weekend hosts have suffered a major injury blow since. Defender Brown was forced off during the first-half of last week’s 3-1 defeat at home to QPR having suffered a knee injury as a result of a 50/50 challenge, and the defender was absent from the matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 27-year-old had played every available league minute until that early issue last week but missed his first game alongside right-back Hidde ter Avest, who suffered concussion. And while there is hope the latter can come through the week okay, Rowett confirmed the ‘worst news’ regarding Brown.

Oxford boss confirms season-ending injury ahead of Leeds United clash

“We’re hoping Hidde might be available for the next game,” Rowett told The Herald. “There’s a slight concussion, so we’re testing, and as a precaution, we didn’t play him. We’re hoping there’s an outside chance he’ll be available for Leeds. We’ve got to make sure the player’s okay, that’s the most important bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Browny is the worst news, he’ll be out for the season, which is a big blow for us. We just seem to have got injuries in key moments of the season. Maybe it’s one of those seasons where we’ve just got to do it the hard way, and we’ve got to make sure we show that character.

“It’s certainly a big blow for us with Browny. We’ll get behind him and rally round him, and hopefully he’ll be back ready and fit for next season. It’s very doubtful he’s going to play any further part this season, which of course doesn’t necessarily mean you’re out for a long time.”

Injury to Brown a week or two earlier could have handed Oxford a defensive crisis, with the centre-back forced to cover at left-back in recent weeks due to fitness issues elsewhere. Left-sided pair Joe Bennett and Greg Leigh have both been absent but returned to action at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“Benno is a hugely experienced player. He’s played a lot of games for this club, and played at this level for a long time,” Rowett added of his returning options. “Greg was probably one of our better players early on when I came in, so it’s nice to have those options back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford captain Elliott Moore remains a doubt having missed five games with a hamstring injury, with the defender only recently returning to individual training. Young attacker Max Woltman is also out due to a leg injury that has seen him miss the entire 2024/25 campaign.

Your next Leeds United read: Injury latest ahead of Oxford clash with 4 out and 4 doubts