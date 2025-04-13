Elland Road has played host to some iconic footballers in recent years and Leeds United can boast a glut of world class former players. The teams of Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson won major domestic honours while David O’Leary’s young side progressed to the latter stages of the Champions League around the turn of the Century.

Success at Elland Road was usually enjoyed when Leeds had an elite striker to call on, and they’ve had plenty over the years. With that in mind, the YEP wanted to know who supporters consider the best ever and so a question was posed on Facebook - and the debate was interesting to read.

A look at the numbers would send fans one way but the memories another, with Leeds supporters on Facebook unable to agree on who would wear the crown as Elland Road’s best ever No.9. Take a look below to see what was said of the five main contenders.

1 . Allan Clarke A lethal marksman at Elland Road for nearly a decade, Clarke notched the winner in the 1972 FA Cup final. That was one of 151 the England international would bag for the Whites over an incredible nine-year spell between 1969 and 1978. Photo: Victor Drees/Express/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Leeds fans on Allan Clarke The majority of comments named 'Sniffer' Clarke as Leeds' best ever forward, with Steven Jackson writing: "Allan Clarke without a shadow of a doubt, no one else comes close." David King also wrote: "Allan Clarke, without any doubt. The sniffer MOT". Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . John Charles Considered by many to be one of the greatest players in football history, Charles could star up front or as a centre-back. He scored 157 goals in 328 appearances for Leeds, including an incredible 1953/54 campaign in which he was on target 43 times in 41 games. Photo: Don Morley/Allsport UK/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Leeds fans on John Charles Much like Clarke, Charles' name was common in the comments section with Con Egan writing: "John Charles by a mile , followed by Alan Clarke...8 and 9 in my lifetime best Lufc team". Harry Tate also wrote: "I go back to the early 50s so have seen more than most and always the best I have seen is John Charles both at centre forward and centre half." | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Peter Lorimer If it was a numbers game alone, Lorimer would be the easy winner with an incredible 238 goals in 703 appearances across two separate spells. The Scotland international is the only Whites player to surpass 200 goals. | Getty Images Photo Sales