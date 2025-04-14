Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jayden Bogle has revealed the Leeds United squad message upon a huge Whites change.

Whites star Jayden Bogle has revealed the Leeds United squad message after Saturday’s victory against Preston North End - with proof delivered in that very same game.

Having started the weekend with just a two-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places, Leeds now find themselves five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United with just four games to go after a 2-1 defeat for the Blades at Plymouth Argyle.

Bogle, though, says the Leeds squad message is to only focus on themselves, something Bogle clearly put into practice during the weekend’s win against the Lilywhites.

The atmosphere and noise levels inside Elland Road noticeably changed twice as Plymouth first equalised and then went ahead against Sheffield United who had led in a game played at the same time as Leeds faced Preston.

Bogle, though, insists he was so concentrated on matters that Leeds could control that he didn’t even realise.

"I was that focused on the game, I didn't even notice,” said Bogle, asked by LUTV if it was hard to concentrate as news of Plymouth’s goals filtered through.

"It was just one of those games where you have just got to keep going until the final whistle. I think all the boys did that."

“Hopefully the rest takes care of itself”....

Asked what was said amongst his group upon the full-time whistle - and if boss Farke had delivered a message in the aftermath of victory, Bogle said: ”Just that it's important that we keep focusing on ourselves and take it game by game. That's all we can do. We are only in control of what we can do and hopefully the rest takes care of itself."

Leeds put themselves on course for victory against Preston with just four minutes on the clock as Manor Solomon cut in from the left flank before unleashing a beautiful effort into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Preston hit back to equalise just two minutes later through Kaine Kesler-Hayden but Bogle bagged what proved the winning goal in the 13th minute as he stormed in at the back post to convert a Solomon cross.

Serving up praise for the winger, Bogle declared: “Once Manor gets in those situations, he is more than likely going to get a cross or a shot off. I just gambled on the back post.”